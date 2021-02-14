Board approves lobbying effort for more tax authority, but says it wouldn’t support extending existing $17M levy
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board voted 3-1 to approve its 2021 legislative platform, but members took issue with one of the document’s bullet points that asks the state to allow locally-elected school boards to renew existing operating referendums at the same level.
The item is on the legislative platform of the Minnesota School Boards Association, an organization that will be lobbying for a whole host of initiatives, including added local control to extend levies and capital projects referendums without going back to voters.
The Elk River Area School Board’s proposed legislative platform asks to allow locally-elected school boards to renew an existing operating referendum at the same level. Board members stopped short of pulling the plank from a list of requests to help stabilize education funding. They did, however, express opposition for extending any of the existing operating referendums at the same level if the Legislature did make the change.
With three board members absent (School Board Chairwoman Holly Thompson and Directors Shane Steinbrecher and Christi Tullbane) a quorum of the board was still able to approve the legislative platform on a split vote. School Board Director Joel Nelson cast the lone “no” vote.
District 728 voters have approved numerous operating levies over the years. Currently the district has only one voter-approved operating levy in place after it revoked its old ones and replaced them with one new one, according to Kim Eisenschenk, the school district’s director of business services.
That operating referendum was approved by voters in November 2019 for 10 years in the amount of $1,217.12 per student and included an inflationary factor.
The operational levy started generating funding this school year. It generated $11 million in new revenue, but the total referendum, since it was a revoke-and-replace that incorporated an existing operating levy, generates $17 million annually. It will expire in school year 2029-2030.
The MSBA is asking the state to make it possible for school boards to extend operating levies without going back for a vote of the public.
If lawmakers allowed school boards to extend them without going back for voter approval, that would make it possible for District 728 to extend this existing operating levy with a majority vote of the school board before it ends toward the end of this decade.
School Board members said they would oppose doing that, and would only consider using such authority on future operating levies if and when they are floated to the public in a referendum.
Nelson said it would be unethical in his eyes to extend any existing levy, noting that is not how those operating levies were sold to the voting public.
“I feel it’s our obligation to inform voters on the front end that this will be a permanent or an ongoing tax that we have the right to continue approving at this level without going to the voters,” Nelson said. “I do agree that operating monies are needed and we would struggle to provide the same great education that we offer if they were reduced, but I don’t feel it would be ethical (to extend them) unless we had explained to our stakeholders that we had planned to continue this tax.”
Nelson asked other school board members to say what their thoughts were.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Kim Michels said she would be upset as a resident and taxpayer to have the board extend an operating levy that had been approved for a limited amount of time.
School Board Director Sara Weiss said transparency is best and said she doesn’t know that she would be willing to extend an existing referendum. Going forward, the district could explain its plans when going to the voters for approval.
School Board Director Tony Walter also chimed in that he agreed that going forward, if the Legislature changed the laws, the school district could consider using this additional authority, but he would not support extending any existing levies that voters approved.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said prior to the vote the School Board had the option of approving the platform as is, or making an amendment to remove any language it did not agree with.
“If you were to approve it as is, that would mean you are supportive of MSBA’s platform to seek approval from the Legislature,” Bittman said.
If the MSBA is successful in getting the law changed, school boards could extend operating levies, but the board would be under no obligation to support that. In other words, the board could choose not to extend an operating levy and still go back out to the public to approve an expiring levy.
Nelson said it was important to stay ethically above board.
“It seems like it’s a bait and switch,” Nelson said. “I don’t want to handicap our district, but how do we ethically do it.”
Cory Franson, the director of community engagement, said he would be comfortable sharing concerns raised by the board with the MSBA.
He said from what he has observed with the MSBA is that it’s all about giving boards local control, not prescribing what they do with that control.
As for the ability to extend capital projects referendums, the Elk River Area School District has not gone out for capital project referendums. Capital project referendum levies are unequalized, meaning there is no state match.
There are no limits as to the amount of the levy and the proceeds must be placed in a separate account. Authorization is for a maximum of 10 years.
These levies requires commissioner review and comment under Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, unless the projects address only technology.
The District 728 Board did not consider including this piece as part of its platform.
Bittman said he would work with Franson to generate talking points.
“I’m grateful for the focus on not only protecting the taxpayer, but also on being ethical and transparent in everything we do,” he said.
Bittman also said the school district would process any law changes with the public before bringing anything to the School Board for approval.
District 728 2021 legislative platform
Stabilize education funding
•Link the basic formula to inflation to provide a stable and consistent funding stream that allows school boards and administrators to engage in long-range planning.
•Allow locally-elected school boards to renew an existing operating referendum at the same level.
•Allow school districts to use the greater of their 2019 or 2020 per pupil and compensatory counts to address declines in enrollment and funding lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reduce mandates and enhance local control
•Oppose any new unfunded mandates and reduce existing unfunded mandates.
Equitable and stable special education funding
•Support a single special education formula that is stable, equitable, and consistent. ISD 728 also seeks increases to hold the district’s total cross-subsidy constant with the goal to fully eliminate it.
•Modify state special education requirements to achieve maximum efficiencies and reduce costs.
