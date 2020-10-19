A candidate forum featuring District 30 legislative candidates has been postponed.
The forum had been set for Wednesday, Oct. 14, but it was rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 21, due to a special legislative session called by Gov. Tim Walz.
The forum will be hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and will begin at 5 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. It is open to the public but, due to pandemic restrictions, there is limited seating and people must preregister to attend. For details and to register, go to https://www.elkriverchamber.org/.
Previous forums featured Sherburne County commissioner candidates, Otsego City Council and mayoral races and Elk River City Council candidates. To watch those forums, go to https://www.elkriverchamber.org/.
