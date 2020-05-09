Community members interested in helping their neighbors in need are invited to drop off nonperishable food donations at the American Legion while the Legion staff are serving curbside to-go meals 5-7 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday (May 11, 14 and 15). The American Legion is located at 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River.

During the food drive, CAER vans will be parked in the Legion parking lot and donations can be loaded directly into the van.

Some of the most needed items include cereal, rice, dinner helpers, sides, and canned fruit/vegetables.

