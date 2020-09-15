Legion Rides help several causes, including Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

The Zimmerman Legion Riders recently donated $1,250 to Elk River Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. It was one of several donations they made to organizations. Loren Sikkink (at left) and Trapper Bob Nelson presented the check to Donita Grell from the local Yellow Ribbon group.
The Isanti Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group also received a check for $1,250, and three veterans’ homes received checks for $2,500. They are located in Luverne, Hastings and Silver Bay.
