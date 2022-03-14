John Salk, Vaughn Smith and Greg Crow of the Elk River American Legion were seated with local Cub Scouts at Lincoln Elementary School on March 8. The men from the Legion explained how to fold a flag properly and the meaning behind each fold during a program.
Right: Nettie Hackenmueller helped her son, Cooper Hackenmueller, which included helping the paint dry by fanning air over the top of the stone. The painted stones will be gifts for members of the Elk River American Legion.
Photo by Jim Boyle
Sharon Mendenhall worked with the Cub Scouts to paint rocks that will be given to Legion members at an upcoming dinner.
Eliana Erickson and Isabelle Alexander.
Photo by Jim Boyle
The American Legion Auxiliary hosted a painting class for local Cub Scouts on March 8 at Lincoln Elementary School in Elk River.
The idea for it came from Legion Auxiliary members Sharon Mendenhall and Nettie Hackenmueller. The group has as part of its mission teaching about Americanism and it has a goal of getting more involved with youth in the community.
The project grew like a flower after it was planted in the minds of Scout leaders.
Not only did Mendenhall walk the Scouts through an art project to paint poppies and messages of thanks on black rocks, special guests from the American Legion came to share about how to fold an American flag. Vaughn Smith, John Salk and Greg Crow were the Legion members who shared information on the American flag and what each fold represents.
“It was a perfect mix,” Mendenhall said of working with Scouts, sharing information about those who have served their country and offering a chance to say “thanks.”
The rocks will be handed out to veterans thanking them for their service on March 13 at a dinner at the American Legion.
The event was designed to promote the value of scouting to youth and promote the Legion Auxiliary’s involvement in the Elk River community and its youth.
