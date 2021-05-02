The Elk River City Council approved an extension to a lease option agreement with iBack Sport Therapy for space inside the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Dr. Christi Jo Christian of iBack Sport Therapy requested the extension to her agreement with the city to build out and operate the space within the community event center space. The reason for the request has been the impact on revenue due to COVID-19 along with skyrocketing building costs.
Christian’s goal is to start construction by August and have a grand opening by December. She also requested a decrease in the cost of the price per square foot from $15 to $10.
