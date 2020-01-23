District 728 Community Education is rolling out some new classes in 2020.
•Cookie Decorating 101: Super Bowl. Decorate 12 football-themed cookies just in time for the Super Bowl. Learn the latest decorating techniques including outlining, flooding and adding both simple and advance details. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Handke Center, Elk River. $79.
•The Easy Elegance of Chateaubriand. Prepare the classic Chateaubriand — beef tenderloin seared and roasted, and served with elegant bordelaise, bearnaise and pepper sauces. Accompaniments include apple salad, potatoes au gratin, tomatoes provencal and steamed asparagus. Dessert is creme caramel. 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Elk River High School. $45.
•Declutter Your Digs. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Handke Center, Elk River. $15.
To register for one or more of these classes, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.