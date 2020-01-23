cookies

Learn to decorate football-themed cookies during a class on Jan. 30.

District 728 Community Education is rolling out some new classes in 2020.

•Cookie Decorating 101: Super Bowl. Decorate 12 football-themed cookies just in time for the Super Bowl. Learn the latest decorating techniques including outlining, flooding and adding both simple and advance details. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Handke Center, Elk River. $79.

•The Easy Elegance of Chateaubriand. Prepare the classic Chateaubriand — beef tenderloin seared and roasted, and served with elegant bordelaise, bearnaise and pepper sauces. Accompaniments include apple salad, potatoes au gratin, tomatoes provencal and steamed asparagus. Dessert is creme caramel. 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Elk River High School. $45.

•Declutter Your Digs. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Handke Center, Elk River. $15.

To register for one or more of these classes, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

