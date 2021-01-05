Interested in becoming a District 728 Community Education instructor?

Instructors include art lovers, wellness coaches, fitness instructors, cooking enthusiasts, history buffs and more.

Attend a free class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Handke Center in Elk River to learn more about this opportunity. Pre-registration is required. For details, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

