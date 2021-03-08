Baking and decorating tips will be the focus of a new three-session District 728 Community Education class.

Instructor Nancy Burgeson has taught thousands of students how to bake and decorate cakes. The class will offer hands-on experience baking and decorating cakes with Burgeson’s cake and frosting recipes.

“Bake and Decorate Like the Pros” will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 7, 14 and 21, at Rogers Middle School. Cost is $69.

For details or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

