Central Minnesota Housing Partnership’s free Home Stretch workshop will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. Industry experts will cover a variety of topics, including credit and budgeting, mortgage options and down payment assistance, real estate basics and the closing process, and home maintenance and insurance.

Registration is required. To sign up visit cmhp.net or call 320-258-0681.

