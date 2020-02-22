Learn about college funding, cooking fish, Star Trek
New, upcoming District 728 Community Education classes include:
•Refit with Chris Sandberg: 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., March 2 to April 6. Lincoln Elementary, Elk River. $39.
•Scary Things Keeping Parents Up at Night: Figuring Out How to Pay for College and How to Discuss It With Their Child. 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Handke Center, Elk River. $19 per individual or $29 for a family of two or three.
•Fabulous Fish Dishes. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 9. Elk River High School. $45.
•Accurate Thinking: Turning It Around: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Handke Center, Elk River. $19.
•Classic TV: Star Trek 1966-69. Eric Houston, North Metro TV studio manager, shares facts about Star Trek as well as rare video clips, footage from the unaired Star Trek pilot and a scene from a rarely-seen animated series. 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Handke Center, Elk River. $15.
To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
