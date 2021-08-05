Do you have a special talent, skill or passion that you would love to share with the community? Ever thought about becoming a District 728 Community Education instructor? Attend a free class to get more information. Class times are:

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zimmerman Middle/High School. One session.

• Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Handke Center, Elk River. One session.

Although the class is free, registration is required. Go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

