Leadership Elk River program graduates another class of leaders

The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recent class of Community Leadership. The class of 18 local businesspeople, completed a 10 month program after a one year absence due to the pandemic. The Elk River Area Chamber started training businesspeople to become business and community leaders in 1996. Since then, over 350 participants have completed the requirements of the course and have gone on to use their new skills to run for public office, serve on city commissions, lead local non-profit groups, volunteer on local boards of directors and become valuable leaders in their own companies.
The chamber-sponsored program consists of nine all-day sessions held on the second Friday of each month, September to May. Topics include history and heritage, leadership skills, government, business, law and justice, education, healthcare, recreation, and volunteerism. The program features local decision makers and the impact their organizations have on the community. Providing its graduates with the knowledge base to seek out, and learn about the needs of the community, the program helps them to develop their potential to provide the leadership that will guide the future of the Elk River area.
This year’s graduates are: Angie Rasmussen, First Bank Elk River; Benjamin Sime, Hess & Jendro Law Office P.A.; Brent O’Neil, City of Elk River EDA; Cassie Gregory, Edina Realty Otsego/Elk River; Deborah Leedahl, Kemper Drug & Gifts; Janae Stern, Sherburne County; Jay-Jay Chan, Guardian Angels Senior Services; Jill Wegerer, Sherburne County; Karen Thorn, Dakotah’s Doggy Daycare Hotel & Salon; Kayla Miller, The Gym 365; Kendra Lindahl, Landform Professional Services LLC; Levi Aesoph, The Bank of Elk River; Matt Johnson, CLA; Moriah Prange, Collyard Chiropractic P.A.; Parker Theisen, Elk River Municipal Utilities; Paul Leaf, North Central Insurance Agency; Ryan LeBlanc, Metal Craft; and Tim Boerger, CAER Food Shelf.
Applications for the next program year, which begins in September and runs through June along with the 2023 course description are available online at www.elkriverchamber.org. Anyone in the community with an interest in the future direction of the Elk River Area is encouraged to apply. Participation is not limited to chamber members and is open to anyone with an interest in the future of the community. Deadline to apply is August 15.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1968, represents over 330 local businesses and is the largest business organization in the county that promotes, advocates, connects and educates area businesspeople. The Chamber builds dynamic relationships by connecting members to each other, the community and government.
