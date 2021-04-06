Bill LaVigne

Bill LaVigne, chief operating officer of The Bank of Elk River, has been named to serve on the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Bank Services Committee.

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, LaVigne’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Minnesota to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

The Independent Community Bankers of America represents the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through advocacy, education, and products and services.

