In absence of being able to turn off service, council looks for ways to encourage payment
The Zimmerman City Council decided at its April 5 meeting to put customers on notice that they will resume charging late fees in 90 days.
Notices will go out in people’s bills. There are currently 132 delinquent utility bills, which is about 6% of city accounts with residents and businesses.
The council suspended late fees when executive orders took away its powers to turn off sewer and water services. Those same executive orders still do not allow utilities to be turned off due to non-payment.
Kary Tillmann, the city’s clerk treasurer, brought the matter to the council for direction about what to do with the late water and sewer bills totaling more than $38,000.
Staff asked the council to consider when the appropriate time would be to reinstate charging late fees on delinquent utility accounts. The council expressed interest in giving people warning, and working with people who have legitimate reasons for not being able to pay.
Council members asked staff to let residents know late fees will resume after 90 days unless arrangements are made. It was also noted there are programs to help people facing financial difficulties.
City Administrator Randy Piasecki noted the next wave of federal aid could provide dollars for situations like this, but the details won’t be known until sometime in May.
