Last Concert on the Lawn to be a ‘Hard Day’s Night’

Magnus Veterans Foundation hosts third show to benefit veterans, families at Magnus Wellness Center in Dayton
The Magnus Veterans Foundation will host its third and final Summer Concert on the Lawn from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the grounds of the Magnus Wellness Center, 16861 Dayton Road in Dayton.
Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute band, will perform. Tickets are $15 with kids under 13 admitted free.
Parking is available on site. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, canopies or umbrellas and cash to feast on food from a host of food trucks. Just the Meats, Pour, donuts, coffee and other treats will be available at the rain-or-shine event.
Magnus Veterans Foundation supports holistic wellness that ensures long-term optimal performance for veterans and their families. The Magnus Wellness Center opened June 1.
The Magnus Wellness Center includes a medical and psychological health clinic. The campus will also have a human performance facility, mindfulness spaces, artistic spaces, and multiple community engagement venues.
All services are free to veterans and their families once eligibility is confirmed.
