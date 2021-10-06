Kent Larson of Edward Jones in Elk River has earned the firm’s Jim McKenzie Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care.

Larson’s office is located at 402 Main St.

