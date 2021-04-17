On an extremely windy day a few weeks ago, I happened to be driving past the Elk River Landfill on Highway 169. I was shocked by the garbage that had blown from the landfill site onto both sides of the highway and into the surrounding fields for miles and miles. I was especially struck by the number of plastic bags that were plastered to fences, caught on bushes, and littering lawns, fields and ditches. There were so many white plastic bags attached to tree branches that at first I thought the trees had dozens of white birds perched in them. I had occasion to drive the same route a couple of weeks later, and the scenery had not changed. I couldn’t help thinking as I drove along that if I were to throw even a single plastic bag out my car window, I would be paying a fine for “littering.” How is it that this ongoing problem at our local landfill site is allowed to continue? It certainly does nothing to “Make Elk River Beautiful” in the eyes of the thousands of people who travel 169 from all over Minnesota to go to their places up north, nor is it a pleasing sight to the locals, including me. How does the responsibility of the landfill fit into this dismaying situation? — Margaret Caswell, Elk River
