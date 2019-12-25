by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
The sweet sounds of music filled the air at Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ as the Land of Lakes Choirboys treated the Elk River community to a holiday concert. The Friday evening event featured 90 minutes of classic holiday music performed by the choir, including crowd favorites “The Little Drummer Boy” complete with snare drum and flute, and a spirited performance of “O Holy Night.”
Aaron Carpenter, the executive director, thanked the packed house for attending the freewill-offering concert.
“It’s a beautiful time of year,” he said, addressing the crowd during a brief intermission. “Thank you for being here and supporting the boys and hearing their music, and celebrating the season with us.”
Taylor Quinn, the director of music worship at Elk River Lutheran, the church where the choir rehearses and the organization offices, sang two songs with the choir, a mash-up of “Lo, How A Rose/The Rose” and “I Love You/Wonderful World,” both arranged by composer and Minnesota native Craig Halla Johnson. Quinn was associate director of the choir from 2012-2017 and was first invited in 2016 to sing the opening solo of “I Love You/Wonderful World.”
Although he no longer works with the choir, Quinn is an occasional guest performer and continues to champion the choir and sing its praises.
“It’s amazing what can happen to a boy when they go through a program specifically like LOLCB,” he said.
Musical accompaniment for the concert was provided by Michelle Kalla on violin, Cora Liebig on flute, Carla Hall on clarinet, and Luke Inman on percussion.
