Unseasonably warm weather has slowed New Look Contracting project that requires frozen ground to start and complete
The Elk River City Council on Jan. 19 approved a request by New Look Contracting to be able to haul 24 hours a day six days a week for a three-week period beginning either Jan. 25 or Feb. 1, depending on the weather.
New Look has been hired to dredge Lake Orono and haul material from the lake for the LORE project. The work requires the lake and the bottom be frozen to support the weight of the dredging and hauling equipment. The unseasonably warm weather has prevented them mobilizing to keep the project on schedule. Because the dredging must be completed during the winter months, New Look requested the city allow extended work hours in the coming weeks. No work would be performed on Sundays.
City code considers construction activities between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to be a nuisance, but exceptions have been made to support Minnesota Department of Transportation road projects at night.
Staff supported the request and reached out to lakeshore owners.
