Mammoth Room & Board in Otsego industrial park to grow by 221,000 to 700,000 square feet
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A new VIP Autoplex and Room & Board expansion are likely for the city of Otsego, while a Kwik Trip at 87th Avenue along Parrish Avenue is not after the Otsego City Council considered these items at council meetings on Feb. 28 and March 14.
VIP Autoplex
VIP Autoplex submitted a concept plan application for a development on the north side of 70th Street between Kadler Avenue and Kittredge Parkway. The proposed development would consist of a private club with individual ownership of garage bays. Uses could include multiple buildings, individual spaces, a clubhouse, minor auto repair, a private club, indoor recreation and storage.
City staff said the project would be similar to the Autoplex in Chanhassen, which according to its website is a “luxury garage condo facility” that also hosts car events.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend a Planned Unit Development district but did express concern about hours, noise, traffic and parking, as there are single-family homes nearby. The developer owns 21 acres in the area and can add parking.
City staff said the project would be a nice transition from the intense industrial uses to the south. The developer said the buildings would be designed to look like cabins for a “north woods feel.” The council approved a Planned Unit Development district for the project on March 14.
Room & Board
The council approved a 221,100 square feet expansion for the Room & Board distribution building. The expansion will bring the total footprint of the principal building to 700,000 square feet, which was approved by the council in 2004.
The area is guided for industrial land use and zoned as a general industrial district, so the expansion is consistent with the comprehensive plan and complies with the zoning ordinance, according to council documents.
Kwik Trip
The Otsego City Council denied an application for a Kwik Trip to be put at 87th Avenue along Parrish Avenue, within the main commercial corridor of Otsego. The area is guided as commercial land usage in the comprehensive plan.
At a previous council meeting, council members expressed concern about building orientation and access and oversaturation of gas stations in the area.
“I just feel like we have so many gas stations,” council member Brittany Moores said at a previous meeting. “I just don’t think … that’s the right spot. There’s a vision for downtown Otsego and for me, it’s not there for numerous reasons.”
At that meeting, the council directed staff to prepare findings of fact to deny the application. At the Feb. 28 meeting, a Kwik Trip representative said the property owner wanted to know if it would be an issue with any other type of use. City staff said that would be a discussion between city staff and the property owner.
In other action at the Feb. 28 meeting, the council:
Vacated existing drainage and utility easements and approved a final plat and development contract for the second addition of the Boulder Pass. The phase would be located at the northwest corner of 70th Street and Quaday Avenue and would consist of a 25 single-family residential lot. There will be another phase of development in the future to the west of the second phase.
*Authorized an agreement with MnDOT to improve the flashing left turn signals at the ramps of Trunk Highway 101 and County State Aid Highways 36, 38 and 42. The project is estimated to cost $360,000. The project will be completed in 2022, though funding from MnDOT will not be available until fiscal year 2024. City staff will also seek a cost sharing agreement with Wright County for the project, according to council documents.
