Krueger keeps doors open and tries new things

November Rotary Student of the Month says parents always have her back, push her to be her best self
November Rotary Student of the Month: Margaret Krueger
Parents’ names: John and Julie Krueger
Home: Elk River
List the activities you have participated in and tell of your proudest accomplishments:
I lettered in varsity lacrosse as a freshman, play the piano and participate in honor bands playing the flute, have been in dance for 12 years and won an award for drawing a peace poster.
For a school science fair, I did a microbiology experiment at Anoka-Ramsey Community College and got the highest judged score in the school; I participated in a national level history research documentary made with classmate Felicia Schall; I am also a member of National Honor Society and math team.
Favorite class and why? Favorite subject?
Health class because it has a great atmosphere and I learn so much that can be applied to daily life. Favorite subject is science, especially when it has a connection to biology.
What are your future plans?
Nothing specific yet. I am open to many different fields and focused on keeping doors open and trying new things.
What are your hobbies and/or personal interests?
Fashion and design, as well as business. When I was little I used to create greeting cards and sell them at craft fairs, so I like to think I have a little businesswoman in me.
Who is your hero, if you have one, and why?
It’s hard to choose one person, but my parents always have my back and make sure I push myself to be the best person I can be. Friends and teachers also motivate me and give me guidance.
Tell of a most memorable experience that relates to school, personal interests or a hobby:
National History Day competition in Maryland. Felicia and I created a research documentary revolving around how the Superfund program was created from environmental pollutants in the Love Canal located in New York. The two of us finished second at state and in doing so advanced to nationals.
I treasure the time we spent on the East Coast with people from around the country while living in the dorms at the University of Maryland.
How do you demonstrate leadership?
I demonstrate leadership by showing the world my best self, and by guiding others to do that as well. I strive to be a role model, and hope to inspire others.
How do you approach academics to achieve success?
I make it something I enjoy by making studying fun and enrolling in activities and classes I am truly interested. I try to find a way to make academics something I am excited for when I wake up in the morning. I also make sure I can achieve a work-life balance with the workload I give myself.
What special projects have you done, in or out of school?
I help out middle school students with history projects with my former history partner, went to STEM schools to lead elementary students in doing projects that relate to the STEM program; perform piano at a widow and widowers dinner and do service projects for NHS.
Why do you think you won this award?
Hard work and dedication. Every day I strive to be the best I can and achieve things I never thought I would be able to do.
What does it mean to you? This award means a lot as it is something that I can look to as a result of my devotion to be my best self. It is encouraging to know that people notice your accomplishments, and it will continue to motivate me throughout my academic career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.