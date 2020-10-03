Are you tired of never-ending tax increases? We have a Commissioner race in Sherburne County this Election to take note of – It’s time for a new voice of strength!
Vote for Anne Kostrzewski for District 3. I met Anne in 2010 through the Sherburne County 4H Horse Project and later got to know her through other community activities. Anne is a principled, conservative, actively involved, and a hardworking business woman, community member, mother, wife and volunteer.
She understands that Sherburne County citizens have been through a tough time with COVID, but we are resilient people. Anne will work hard to keep taxes low, by limiting growth and monitoring government programs for waste. She knows that taxpayers are hard-working & trustworthy. They deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pocket to meet the needs of their families.
Anne’s outlook is to be accessible as a Commissioner, meeting face to face to hear concerns of citizens, business owners and local leaders, working with City Council Members on local issues and our Sheriff on public safety. She knows that Sherburne County is a different demographic from the metro area and that maintaining local control is important, not allowing the intrusion of the Met Council into our county affairs. That our county needs to be assessed by its own needs and culture.
Bottom line, Anne believes in local control, monitoring and reducing ever growing government and taxes, and keeping the taxpayer’s money in their own pocket. Vote for a strong new voice in District 3-Anne Kostrzewski. — Joan Parsakalleh
