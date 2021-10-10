Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, toured one of Minnesota’s newest Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, Oct. 1. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced on Sept. 21 Twin Lakes Elementary School in Elk River had been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. Twin Lakes is one of only three Minnesota elementary schools earning this prestigious, nationwide recognition. Elk River Area School District officials, Elk River Mayor John Dietz and Twin Lakes Elementary School staff visited with Klobuchar after school staff gave the senator a tour. She was impressed with the students’ politeness and focus, and waved at them as they walked by the courtyard where she met with District 728 officials and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.