Kitzman joins city’s water department

Andrew Kitzman was hired as a wastewater operator for the city of Elk River Monday. City documents say it is a new position that has been in the city budget since 2018, but hasn’t had many successful applicants.

City documents say Kitzman served in the Army from 2004 to 2009 and then worked as a security officer at a casino in California after his discharge from the Army. He interned with the city of Big Lake before coming to Elk River.

The hiring was a part of the Elk River City Council’s consent agenda, which is a part of the meeting where several items can be voted on at once.

DeBoer joins city’s parks department

Jared DeBoer was hired as a park maintenance worker for the Ccity of Elk River Monday. City documents say the position was vacated earlier this year.

City documents say DeBoer was a seasonal laborer in the city Parks Division who also ran his own shoreline restoration and landscape business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from St. John’s University.

