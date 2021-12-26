Kiser Construction, an Elk River disaster restoration and construction company, collected over 1,275 toys for patients and their siblings at Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota.

Kiser decided to partner with Children’s after learning they didn’t currently have a toy drive partner for their patients and their siblings.

Children’s provided a wish list and an Amazon list for easy shopping, and people dropped off toy donations and monetary donations at Kiser’s office at 12767 Meadowvale Road NW.

Children’s of Minnesota is one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States — with two hospitals, nine primary care clinics, seven rehabilitation and nine specialty care sites. It is also the only health system and Level I Trauma Center in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood.

For more information, visit Kiser’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KiserConstruction.

