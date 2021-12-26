Darren Kiser (center) and Brandon Dorholt (dressed as Santa) of Kiser Construction along with the care team at a Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis showed off the recently donated presents upon their delivery.
Darren Kiser (center) and Brandon Dorholt (dressed as Santa) of Kiser Construction along with the care team at a Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis showed off the recently donated presents upon their delivery.
Kiser Construction, an Elk River disaster restoration and construction company, collected over 1,275 toys for patients and their siblings at Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota.
Kiser decided to partner with Children’s after learning they didn’t currently have a toy drive partner for their patients and their siblings.
Children’s provided a wish list and an Amazon list for easy shopping, and people dropped off toy donations and monetary donations at Kiser’s office at 12767 Meadowvale Road NW.
Children’s of Minnesota is one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States — with two hospitals, nine primary care clinics, seven rehabilitation and nine specialty care sites. It is also the only health system and Level I Trauma Center in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.