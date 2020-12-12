More than a month has passed since the 2020 election, and since that time I have heard from many of you regarding concerns over the security of our elections. Many of them are troubling.
On Dec. 8, I chaired a remote meeting of the Senate State Government and Elections Committee to review the administration and security of our elections, and to determine areas where we can improve. The meeting was motivated by a letter I wrote to Secretary of State Steve Simon last month asking for information and documentation about our elections.
To be clear: so far, claims of widespread fraud have not held up under scrutiny or in the courts. That’s a good thing — the reliability and integrity of our elections are crucial to the health of our republic.
But there have been issues, and the only way to fix them is by asking questions. I reject the idea that asking reasonable questions is in itself a sinister act. It is my priority and responsibility as a legislator to look into every detail of our election process so all Minnesotans can know how this election was conducted, and so we can make security and accountability improvements wherever we can.
I want to restore Minnesotan faith in our election processes. — Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R- Big Lake
