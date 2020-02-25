Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, will host four town hall listening sessions on Saturday, Feb. 29. The lawmakers will answer questions and discuss key issues that may be debated during the 2020 legislative session. 

Additional details are below:

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

St. Michael Cinema Event Room

4300 O’Day Ave NE

St. Michael

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Engel Haus Senior Living

Bistro/Lion’s Den Area

5101 Kassel Ave NE

Albertville

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Hanover City Hall

11250 5th St NE

Hanover

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Ostego Denny’s

9020 Quaday Ave NE

Otsego

