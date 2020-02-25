Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, will host four town hall listening sessions on Saturday, Feb. 29. The lawmakers will answer questions and discuss key issues that may be debated during the 2020 legislative session.
Additional details are below:
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
St. Michael Cinema Event Room
4300 O’Day Ave NE
St. Michael
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Engel Haus Senior Living
Bistro/Lion’s Den Area
5101 Kassel Ave NE
Albertville
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Hanover City Hall
11250 5th St NE
Hanover
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Ostego Denny’s
9020 Quaday Ave NE
Otsego
