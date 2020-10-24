As the leader of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement association, I’m writing to make clear our endorsement of Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and hope you will support her for re-election to the State Senate.

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer has worked tirelessly in support of public safety and keeping Minnesotans safe. While some at the Legislature wish to defund and abolish police departments, Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer believes strongly in public safety, and supporting those who protect and serve, such as police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and more. She is committed to smart policies that work for Elk River and surrounding areas.

On behalf of our association and members of law enforcement, we urge your vote for Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer. — Brian Peters, executive director for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

