Daytime activities to include escape place for those who may want break from action
by Erik Nelson
Reporter
Being outside in a large crowd of people can be stressful for some individuals regardless of age.
That’s why the Sherburne County Department of Public Health and Independent School District 728’s HOPE program partnered to create an area called Escape Place at this year’s Elk River Fest on Saturday, July 30, at Lion John Weicht Park.
Escape Place will be an area for guests with special needs to relax, take a break and focus on another activity rather than walking around in the heat. It will offer fidget spinners, coloring books, a craft, a lounge area, and resources for families of children and youth with special needs.
HOPE program director Justene Small said Escape Place is meant to make Elk River Fest more welcoming and inclusive to the Elk River and Otsego communities. The HOPE program is a division of ISD 728’s Community Education dedicated to serving adults 18 years of age and older with physical and developmental disabilities or differences.
“HOPE is going to have a booth set up where we have a Frisbee and the participants get to decorate the Frisbee with stickers and markers,” Small said. “Then we’re going to have a game where they can throw the Frisbee into a hula hoop. Then they win a prize. We have Frisbees, slime, some fidget toys and also a small snack. We’re going to examples of some of the classes that we are going to be offering throughout the fall and winter as well so people can learn more about our program that way.”
The HOPE program allows adults with developmental disabilities 18 and older to engage with their peers and the wider community. Participants in activities can either attend alone or with a staff member or assistant they bring along. If attending alone, participants should be able to function independently, follow simple directions and communicate their needs. All reasonable accommodations will be made to meet the needs of all participants.
Small said the Escape Place is also a way for individuals to learn about what the program has to offer to adults with developmental disabilities.
“It’s important for us to get our word out to help participants who aren’t aware of the program, but activities at Elk River Fest can be quite overwhelming,” she said. “We’re excited to have a smaller, quieter booth set up so that participants can still participate in activities but in a safer zone that they feel more comfortable in.”
Upcoming courses include a fall leaves ribbon wreath on Thursday, Aug. 11, and an acrylic paint pouring course on Tuesday, Aug. 23. There will also be a muffin madness cook-along on Thursday, Aug. 25.
