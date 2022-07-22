Elk River Fest 2022 to feature inaugural Lion’s Mile, petting zoo, bubbles galore, inflatables and a place to escape if a child needs a break from the action
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
On Saturday, July 30, Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River will host the annual Elk RiverFest, a day of fun activities for all ages. New to this year’s program is the Lion’s Mile, a long-distance race for adults and kids.
Proceeds from the Lions Mile will support the Elk River High School cross-country teams through an organization called Elk River Endurance, a legal nonprofit that incorporates both the cross-country running and Nordic skiing teams at Elk River High School.
There is no registration fee for the Lion’s Mile, but the cost for the race is $10 if participants want to purchase a T-shirt.
Elks head coach Mike Niziolek said he wanted to have an attraction at Elk River Fest that could be a fun, healthy activity for families.
“Proceeds from the events exceeding the cost of the T-shirt would be considered a charitable contribution to Elk River Endurance,” Niziolek said. “All those funds go towards endurance activities within the town. In this case, it would go to running endeavors.”
There will be both single races and a relay race.
The singles race for adults 25 and older begins at 10 a.m. The singles race for adults and youth under 25 will begin at 10:45 a.m. It will be a 1/2 mile or a full mile, depending on a runner’s preference. There will be a one pond loop for children 10 years of age and younger at 10:45 a.m.
For the relay races, each team must consist of four members for both the youth and adult races, with each member’s total run-time being totaled up after the relay concludes. There are five categories to choose from: an open division, an adult/youth combo, a youth division, a family division and a corporate/public group division. The open division can include any combination of ages. However, two males and two females must be included on each team. The adult/youth combo consists of two adults 21 or older and two adults/youth under age 21. The youth combo consists of two youth 13-16 years of age and two youth under the age of 12.
Daytime activities for families will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include a petting zoo sponsored by First Bank Elk River, pony rides (for $5), field games including kickball and water balloon pitching, and the Lion’s Mile.
Also featured in this year’s Elk River Fest will be the Escape Place, an area for attendees with special needs to relax and take a break. Escape Place will be open all day and will include fidget spinners, a craft, coloring books, a lounge area and resources for families.
Food vendors include Blue Star Kettle Corn, Go BBQ, Grumpy’s Mini Donuts, Mister Lemonade, Sadie’s Taste of Love, Thai One On and Philly Xpress.
Niziolek said he hopes the Lion’s Mile will be a memorable experience for those who participate.
“The key thing is to get out to the people,” he said. “[It’s something] for families in neighborhoods to say, ‘Hey, let’s do this and we’ll run a relay and you can run a relay, or corporations, schools could do the same. It could be like a challenge program within the community to promote fitness, to promote camaraderie and to promote endurances activities. The park has a nice mile loop that the community would enjoy knowing about, if they don’t already.”
Once Elk RiverFest’s daytime activities are done, downtown Elk River will be set up for an adult-only nightime experience with a Chris Kroeze concert, Sips on Main beer, wine and spirits sampling, an Elk River Sings talent contest and a street dance.
For adults not wanting to partake in the party atmosphere and alcohol at Sips on Main, there will still be ample space to enjoy the music from a distance in the River Edge Commons Park area.
A bean bag tournament and food vendors will be set up in the parking lot behind The Sunshine Depot and other Main Street businesses. Food vendors will include Philly Xpress, Kevin’s Gyros, Mister Lemonade and Samurai Teppanyaki.
The adult-only event runs from 5 top 9 p.m.
