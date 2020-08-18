So far, the Oliver Kelley Farm has donated more than 1,200 pounds of fresh produce to the local food shelf, Community Aid of Elk River, and the plan is to keep donating food through the end of the growing season, at least until October.
When the Minnesota Historical Society announced that it would close its network of historic sites and museums on March 14 in response to COVID-19, farm staff transformed 2 acres of interpretive garden into a victory garden, growing fruits and vegetables that would be the most useful for community members served by the food shelf.
“Despite being closed to the public, we wanted to stay connected to our community,” said Anders Mayland, site manager of the Oliver Kelley Farm, located off east Highway 10 in Elk River. “Minnesotans have a long history of supporting one another during times of hardship. Growing a victory garden and donating the produce to CAER felt like the perfect way to support our neighbors and continue that tradition.”
Victory gardens became popular as the global demand for food and materials grew during World Wars I and II. Victory gardens were a way for families and communities to supplement their wartime rations while public victory garden campaigns built morale on the homefront.
In addition to the victory garden, farm staff are planting cover crops on other fields to regenerate soil health; expanding pasture space for the cows, horses and sheep; fixing farm buildings and pathways; and providing daily care and training for the animals.
Visitors can learn more about victory gardens at the Oliver Kelley Farm, which will be open five Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and 19, and Oct. 10 and 24. Visit www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.