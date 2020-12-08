As pandemic hit, farm created victory garden
By the end of the 2020 growing season, staff members at the historic Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River have donated 9,070 pounds of fresh produce to their local food shelf CAER, Community Aid Elk River.
“It was really incredible to be able to help in this way,” said Anders Mayland, site manager of the Kelley Farm. “With the global pandemic presenting so many challenges, it has been truly gratifying to be able to keep gardening through the fall and to support our neighbors through this difficult time.”
In March, farm staff transformed an interpretive garden into a victory garden, growing fruits and vegetables that would be the most useful for community members served by the food shelf. They plan to continue the donations and will grow lettuce indoors this winter.
The Oliver Kelley Farm opened to the public for select Saturday programs in 2020. A schedule for 2021 will be available in spring.
Brown Family Farm donates 7,600 pounds of produce
Another area farming operation has also provided produce to CAER this growing season.
“I think that this season in particular, everyone is much more aware of the needs of our neighbors. I think that we’re all pulling together and I know that our crew feels the same way. We all know someone whose livelihood has been affected by the pandemic and a lot more families are out there just making it by,” Brown Family Farm owner Jodi Brown said. “Having community access to the food shelf is keeping food on their tables and it is very rewarding to be a part of that.”
Between several farms, more than 17,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit were donated to CAER during the 2020 harvesting season. Among them, Brown Family Farm in Oak Park donated just over 7,600 pounds of produce.
When food distribution at the food shelf moved outside this summer due to COVID-19 precautions, CAER decided to use the locally sourced food at a free mini-farmers market for clients.
“Farmers take pride in what they grow, it didn’t feel right to not put it on display. The fresh, beautiful produce they delivered each week creates an experience for families and encourages healthy eating habits that are so important, especially now,” CAER Food Shelf Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
Since June, thousands of pounds of healthy food have found its way to local homes. From cucumbers to tomatoes and squash, the produce has been a popular option for people visiting CAER food shelf.
As word spread, home gardeners as well as the patrons of the Consumer Supported Agriculture (CSA) Share program at Brown Family Farm added their crops for CAER. “The CSA Share program is essentially a farm subscription. By buying a ‘share” of our harvest, that person or family is going to get a weekly delivery of produce from our farm all season long,” Brown said. “We also have an option for our CSA families to donate directly to CAER. If a CSA member is out of town for a week, they have the option to gift their share to a family member, or even directly to the food shelf. So, we will bring their box of goodies right to the food shelf for them. We’ve also had members purchase produce and have brought it right to the food shelf in their name.”
With a vast array of offerings, it provided an option for people to not only stock up on their favorite produce picks – but try new items as well.
“One mom was overcome with tears when she was invited to take all she needed,” Kliewer said. “Not only did our families love the farmers market, but our volunteers were loving it too. They were researching recipes and encouraging people to try new things they had never had before and suggesting a variety of ways to prepare certain items. And, we learned a lot from our families and the farmers too.”
CAER food shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)3 organization serving the communities of Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman. For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
