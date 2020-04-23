The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River and other Minnesota Historical Society sites and museums throughout the state are closed through June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement on the historical society’s website explained further: “The health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, interns, and community is our highest priority. In response to ongoing concerns over social distancing in public, we have decided to keep our historic sites and museums closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips, and rentals through June 30. Until we can welcome you back to our sites and museums, we invite you to explore History at Home with us online (www.mnhs.org/historyathome).”
The Minnesota Historical Society also noted that it wants to document the impact of COVID-19 in Minnesota through people’s stories and will be taking digital submissions throughout the coronavirus health crisis. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yca8bm3r.
