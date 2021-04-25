Gary Keifenheim

Gary Keifenheim has been named Elk River’s April Volunteer of the Month. Mayor John Dietz presented the award at the Monday, April 19, City Council meeting.

Keifenheim is very busy in the Elk River community, assisting with various park projects at Woodland Trails Regional Park, serving as a lector at St. Andrew’s Church and is a facilitator for the Alternatives to Violence program.

He is also an active volunteer at Open Doors for Youth and Meals on Wheels.

Each month, Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Learn about award eligibility and nominate someone at ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.

