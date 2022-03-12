16 bantam hockey teams descend on Elk River for VFW state hockey tourney
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A boys hockey team will be crowned state champion by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday, March 12, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The MSHSL started crowning boys hockey champions in 1945.
The Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars has been crowning state bantam hockey champions since 1956 with the first one happening during the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The VFW’s tradition of crowning bantam hockey champions will continue on Sunday, March 13, at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River. Admission to the tournament at the new facility will be free. The invitational tournament started on Friday, March 11, and runs through the weekend.
Two men with the Elk River-Rogers VFW Post are the lightning rods that helped bring the tournament here in 1990 at the Elk River Ice Arena and now again in 2022 in the new Cornerstorne Automotive rink and the Kiser Construction rink.
Barry Henriksen, state commander of the VFW, couldn’t be happier to see the tournament back in business. He planned to address about 750 people at a banquet Friday night inside the event center’s fieldhouse.
“I plan to thank the players, the families and the coaches for their dedication,” Henriksen said. “Their desire to be part of this tournament means a lot. We all love to watch (the high school state tournament). They want to play.”
Jim Hesselgrave and Tom Nichols have enjoyed the VFWs long tenure of support for bantam hockey and forged strong bonds locally between the post and the hockey community.
Hesselgrave is the current state hockey chairman for the VFW, and Nichols, a past post commander, helps provide a one-two punch. Nichols also serves as the gambling manager.
They and others in the VFW organization are fighting an uphill battle as the VFW’s membership ages, and the number of posts declines.
Of course, the main function of the VFW is helping veterans of foreign wars. Henriksen said the next most important thing is being part of youth activities. The hockey tournament has been and continues to be a signature event for the state organization.
“Elk River has always been willing to step up,” Henriksen said.
In the early years of VFW hockey, a VFW Post would request that the next tournament be held in their hometown. It wasn’t long before the post had to bid for the VFW hockey tournament two years in advance. The post that gets the bid is responsible for running the tournament.
Until the current year, the VFW Hockey Tournament consisted of a VFW District Hockey Tournament (the VFW has seven hockey districts). These tournaments have two levels, ‘A’ and ‘AA.’ The winners of the district tournaments advance to the VFW State Hockey Tournament. This changed in 2021, when the VFW State Tournament was changed to an invitational tournament and district playoffs were eliminated before COVID hit.
The first state VFW tournament featured five teams from the metro and three outstate teams. Roseau won, and they were handed the trophy by the king and queen of the winter carnival.
Hesselgrave and Nichols said they feel they gave the tournament a boost in 1990. They attended a previous tournament, and they left convinced they could do a better job as host. They say it turned out well.
They felt it was time to take the reins again.
“It was only natural that it come to a new facility in 2022,” said Hesselgrave, who hopes to give the tournament a jolt. “I would hate to see it die. What’s bigger in Minnesota than hockey?”
The duo was looking forward to having the banquet facility on site. In 1990, the local post rented a nearby church.
“The kids playing on Friday will walk off the rink, get ready and walk right into the banquet,” Hesselgrave said.
It will cost about $35,000 to put on this weekend’s event with about $15,000 to $20,000 coming from charitable gambling that takes place at the Sunshine Depot Bar and Restaurant in downtown Elk River, which is a haven for hometown hockey memorobelia.
During the height of VFW Bantam Hockey. VFW posts sponsored over 80 bantam hockey teams a year in Minnesota. All of the VFW programs have been run by VFW members that are dedicated to working with youth in the organization’s many programs. In addition to hockey, the VFW also sponsors baseball and in the past, the VFW has been involved with Special Olympics and soccer.
Adam Sharratt, who coached the AA Elk River bantam hockey team to the VFW state championship in 2013, is indebted to the VFW, Hesselgrave and Nichols.
The former Totino Grace High School head coach said Hesselgrave is one of the classiest guys he’s ever met, and that he’ll never forget the look on Hesselgrave’s face when his team won.
“Jim always has such a serious look, but he was so happy,” Sharratt said. “I think that thrill he gets seeing the kids is one of the reasons he still gives so much to this.”
Many VFW bantam hockey players have gone on to play college and professional hockey. Of all those from Elk River who have cracked the NHL, only two of them didn’t play VFW hockey, Hasselgrave said. More are expected to.
The year that Sherratt coached the team to a championship, he had more than a handful go on to play Division I hockey in college, including: Hunter Wesloh, Jax Murray, Jensen Zerban, Nate Horn, Matt Kierstad, Nick Perbix and Benton Maass. Kierstad already made the jump to the NHL, and Perbix broke away from his team at St. Cloud State University this season to play on the U.S. men’s Olympic ice hockey team.
Nichols and Hesselgrave are proud of the accomplishments of former players. Hesselbrave has a soft spot for Nate Prosser, a longtime NHLer who recently retired. “He played hard for the VFW,” Hesselgrave said.
Although this year’s tournament is an invitational, and there were not districts leading up to the tournament, the organizers say they still have good teams coming.
The ‘AA’ teams include St. Cloud, Buffalo, Centennial, Elk River, Brainerd, Rochester, St. Louis Park and Alexandria.
The ‘A’ teams include Forest Lake, Moorhead, Monticello, Andover, Thief River Falls, Dodge County, Warroad and Cambridge-Isanti.
Sharratt said from reading the list he would expect there to be a good tournament. “It sounds like there will be lots of physical play,” Sharratt said.
Games started Friday, March 11. Semifinal games will be on Saturday, March 12. There will be championship, third place and consolation games for both classes on Sunday, March 13. The championship games for Class ‘A’ and ‘AA’ are at 1:30 and 2 p.m., respectively, on March 13.
“People should come check out the games,” Hesselgrave said. “I think they will be impressed.”
The highlights for the teams might come on Sunday when trophies are awarded. The whole weekend, including the banquet, will be highlights for members of the VFW. It will also touch on the organization’s main mission of helping veterans of foreign wars.
“We’ll talk about the sacrifices people have made,” Nichols said. “The vast majority of members have put their life on the line.”
Henriksen said the juxtaposition of the event with what’s happening across the world in Ukraine will not be lost on him during his remarks and amidst the excitement of a hockey tournament.
“These are tough times,” he said. “To see the images of children holding teddy bears is hard. We feel pretty insulated here (in America), but it effects us all.”
As Bantam ‘A’ and ‘AA’ teams are forming next year, local VFW posts will be contacting the hockey associations in their communities. The posts offer to sponsor these bantam teams for the year — as long as they play the VFW hockey tournament program.
The 2023 tournament will be held in Moorhead.
Elk AA bantam team took state VFW championship in 2013
Elk River won the 2013 VFW AA bantam hockey tournament in the nonprofit veterans service organization’s 58th year of the tournament.
“That was definitely up there as one of my coolest hockey memories,” said Adam Sharratt, who coached the team along with Kelly Plude, Lars Johanson and Ryan Eason.
The Elks had an amazing year capturing hardware in many tournaments that year, including third place in the Eden Prairie “First Test of the Best” Tournament, second place in the Duluth “Spirit of the North” Tournament, first place in the Maple Grove “Ultimate Showdown” Tournament, D10 Regular Season Championship, D10 Tournament Championship, third place West Region, VFW District 7 Championship, VFW State Championship.
In the VFW State Tournament they played Rosemount in the quarterfinals and had a dramatic come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win.
In the semi-finals they beat Sartell 4-0. and in the finals they beat Hermantown 5-1 to capture the state title.
“I’ll never forget that (quarterfinal) game,” Sharratt said. “We were down three goals.”
It was a wide open game, and at one point defensemen Nick Perbix and Matt Keirstad had a two-on-0 breakaway, Sharratt said. Alex Scwhab got the game winner.
The Elks finished the season with a record of 52 wins, 12 losses and two ties.
The roster included forwards Schwab, Mitch Thompson, Hunter Wesloh, Jax Murray, Jensen Zerban, Nate Horn, Max Michaelis, Dylan Diehl and Castor Mattos.
Defensemen Kierstad, Alex Corpe, Nick Perbix, Benton Maass and Logan Gacke as well as goaltenders Nolan Kively and Benny Meyers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.