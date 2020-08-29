Safety is defined as “the condition of being protected from … danger, risk, or injury.” In recent months, safety concerns have touched our lives in ways we never experienced. The pandemic and increased racial tensions throughout the country have intensified our longing for safety. Many of us are scrambling to figure out how to keep ourselves and our families safe from harm by remaining healthy, housed, and fed. In the midst of these conditions, there is a population most at risk and who faces the greatest impact of a lack of safety – our children.
On Aug. 13, 8-year-old Autumn Hallow died. She was murdered in her father’s home. According to reports of her autopsy, the cause was asphyxiation and blunt force trauma. Her father and stepmother are charged in her death.
Many of us are unable to comprehend the senseless murder of a child in a place they should feel most safe and at the hands of their parent, a trusted adult in their home. We can all agree that children should feel safe in their home, but the reality is not all children do. Without having met Autumn, but in hearing her story of the months leading to her death, it is clear to me she lacked the feeling of safety in her father’s home and, for many reasons, she did not have the resources to find protection.
According to the MN Student Survey, over 12% of 8th-11th grade students in Sherburne and Wright counties report that a parent or other adult in their household hit, beat, kicked or physically hurt them in some way. These are children and youth in our community that face abuse in their home by adults in charge of their care. The Minnesota Domestic Abuse Act defines domestic abuse in part as physical harm, bodily injury, or assault committed against a family member by a family member. Many incidents of domestic abuse (over 80%) go unreported to law enforcement. In so many cases, family violence remains a “private matter.”
The conditions leading to Autumn’s death cannot be treated as a “private matter.” We must bring attention to the fact that domestic abuse involves children, leaving a lasting and traumatic effect on their lives. We must treat domestic abuse as a public health issue, giving it the necessary resources and attention to protect our children from danger, risk, or injury. We must find ways to prevent another tragedy, another death of a child in our community.
Making family violence a public matter in order to protect our children must have our attention, but it cannot be realized without all of our efforts. All aspects of the community play a role – nonprofits, law enforcement agencies, schools, social services, the legal system, churches, and community members at large. We must start with talking about it and providing a voice to victims like Autumn, giving them a pathway to reach resources necessary to protect them.
As families and educators face what it means to start school in the midst of a pandemic, our communities have an opportunity to ensure the safety of our children. Schools are sometimes the place where children feel most safe, particularly when their home poses the biggest risk for injury or harm. With children remaining home more hours in the day, with limited time in the school setting, they need their communities to respond when they seek help. They need us to step in to keep them safe and healthy as they grow and develop. In partnership, we can coordinate and support efforts to ensure their safety. After all, “it takes a village.”
Rivers of Hope was founded just over 30 years ago to advocate and raise awareness about the issue of family violence. Our founder, Dawn Moyer, brought together community members and educators along with law enforcement agencies and attorneys to bring a voice to those victims experiencing violence in their families. Our mission to end family violence through a “Community Coordinated Response” in Sherburne and Wright counties has served many victims and survivors over the years, creating a path of resources for their future protection. With recent events and continued community needs, however, our mission feels more necessary and even more relevant today than when we were founded.
If you or someone you know is facing relationship violence, please call Rivers of Hope 24/7 at 763-295-3433 to speak to an advocate and visit the website at www.riversofhope.org for more information — Teresa McNamee, LICSW, Monticello (Editor’s note: McNamee is the executive director of Rivers of Hope, a nonprofit serving Sherburne and Wright counties to coordinate a community response to end family violence through advocacy, education, and interagency collaboration.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.