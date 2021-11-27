What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time many of us were scurrying around trying to keep local businesses afloat while they were closed to in-person business. Our local small businesses were setting up new websites, signs for their doors and running purchases to waiting cars outside. Learning how to buy locally, online or curbside, became very much in vogue. Will you continue that new tradition this year?
While shopping locally certainly got a shot in the arm last year, maybe just as importantly we learned what our local businesses have to offer each of us. When we support locally, we are helping business owners to continue to support the community not just with jobs and tax base, but also their support of our local programs. Let’s face it, if you are a business manager and especially if you are an owner, you know how many times your contributions are sought after to help one worthwhile cause after another, especially during the holiday season. There is seemingly no end to the amount of need.
Last week was “Give to the Max” day in Minnesota, a day to support nonprofit organizations. This week is the retail equivalent: Small Business Saturday. While it is sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I encourage all of us to make shopping locally a season and not just a day. Our local businesses have worked hard to adapt to providing similar conveniences that their big-box cousins have with online shopping, and while we never want to have a repeat of the year, we all learned that we can change how things are done and for some, those changes brought positive change. Whether it was a new way to order and pick up merchandise, or new services being offered, such as delivery services, retail will never be the same.
While the dollars in the cash register are one part of supporting local businesses, you can also take part in Small Business Saturday on social media, using the hashtag #ShopSmall and #TogetherElkRiver to amplify your support. When you find a unique gift or excellent customer service, support that small business or restaurant by sharing on social media your find so others can enjoy it too.
You can set an example in the choices you make this holiday season. When you’re shopping, really think about shopping locally. Take a moment to recognize how our local retailers and service providers impact our local economy and thank them for keeping their businesses here in the Elk River area. — Debbi Rydberg, Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, executive director
