As chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, I want to share with you some disturbing trends I have noticed taking place locally in terms of partisan politics. I have served for over 24 years in elected office — township and county boards — but more importantly I have lived in Sherburne County my entire life.
Serving as a County Commissioner since 2003 provides me with a unique perspective as a locally elected nonpartisan official. The current County Board is one of the best I have ever worked with – we encounter a variety of issues including land use, economic development, ditches, and delivery of health & human services. We set policy for the county and carry out mandates that are passed down from the state and federal government.
I label myself a Republican, but it is not about which party you embrace, it is all the baggage that comes with party politics on both sides of the aisle. I am proud to have been elected as a nonpartisan County Commissioner.
As November elections approach, some candidates for local office have platforms resembling those that have led to dysfunction seen in St. Paul and Washington, D.C. Nonpartisan candidates seek to serve all of the people of Sherburne County without the political filter imposed on them by either party.
I am passionate about the tradition of local government legislating in a nonpartisan manner. Please don’t allow party politics to enter the Sherburne County board room. — Felix Schmiesing, Sherburne County Board Chair
