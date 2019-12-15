Keep on keeping on, Elk River girls basketball players
I’ve been a basketball “junkie” for years especially at the high school level. I attended the Elk River Girls game Tuesday night when they routed Osseo. The Elk River girls were fundamentally sound in every facet of the game. They shot 80% from the free-throw line. Their passing was almost flawless as they shared the ball unselfishly. They had a spurt where 3s and long 2s were raining down on the Osseo net. Fast break baskets from every angle were going in. The Elks only have two speeds: fast and faster! It was basketball as it is meant to be played. Anyone who enjoys high school basketball should be sure to attend every game possible, because these girls are awesome! Which also speaks volumes for the coaching staff. Keep on keeping on, girls! — Rick Birdsall, Elk River
