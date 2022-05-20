Wright County on May 14 responded to ominous scene, while Stearns County helped rescue kayakers on swollen rivers
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Mighty Mississippi proved to be too much for a pair kayakers who put in at Snuffy’s Landing in Becker and realized in Monticello they needed to cut their excursion short.
Gunnar Nereson, of White Bear Lake, and Jon Rylander, of Little Canada, made it off the river safely, but one of their kayaks got away and looked ominous as it traveled east down the swollen Mississippi River.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department got a report at 1:41 p.m. on May 14 of an overturned canoe floating down the river. The caller at River Terrace Mobile Home Park at 1335 River St. W. in Monticello said she didn’t see anyone in distress, but during the investigation on land a fisherman reported to authorities seeing a man struggling and yelling something, which they now believed could have been “help.”
By this point, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, Elk River Police and Fire and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the situation. Members of Elk River Police and Fire departments positioned themselves at the Parrish Avenue Bridge and a water patrol took to the river.
As investigators continued to work along the shores, they located one of the kayakers sitting with a kayak. He was waiting for his buddy who had called and boarded an Uber to retrieve his truck in Becker.
Nereson told authorities that the pair had misjudged the current, and in an attempt to get off the river at Montissippi Park in Monticello, he lost control of his kayak. He was able to pull himself out of the river, as his kayak, with a cooler and tackle box, was swept away by the current.
The water patrol later spotted a small motorized boat with a kayak. They learned the operator of it, John Lamar, of Monticello, had pulled it from the river but a cooler and tackle box fell off the boat as he retrieved it. He said he located the boat upside down hung up on trees in the water a few hundred yards east of his residence on the east side of River Terrace Park. Incidentally, Lamar’s motor failed, so the patrol towed him back to his residence and took possession of the kayak before returning it to Nereson at Ellison Landing.
With both kayakers — and kayaks — accounted for, the search was called off. Rylander returned to retrieve his buddy and then got their second kayak back.
Stearns responds to several capsized kayaker reports
That same day, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department fielded multiple river calls, including one of two kayakers who capsized and had to be rescued.
The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
The St. Cloud Police Department and Stearns County Water Patrol helped search for the second kayaker, who was last seen holding onto his overturned boat while it floated down the river.
Authorities located the man on the shore by Island View Drive where he had already been helped to shore by some people fishing in the area. Both kayakers were checked out and released at the scene by Mayo Ambulance.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office advised that only expert kayakers consider getting out on the high and fast-moving waters.
