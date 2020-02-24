by Jim Boyle, Editor
Downtown Elk River has a new neighbor in the former office of the Elk River Area School District.
The building at 810 Highway 10 has been remodeled into a wellness center with a flair for tending to the health and wellness needs of individuals and families. Perpetual Health Alliance, or Pearl as it’s called, is home to five businesses, including Collyard Chiropractic and Professional Karate Studios that occupy the main floor.
Dr. Carrie Collyard-Glinsek, of Collyard Chiropractic, and Wayne Cornelius, of Professional Karate Studios, are more than the co-founders of the Pearl and owners of the building. They are the force behind the loosely related businesses that have already created a tremendous synergy since opening in Jan. 2.
“My ultimate professional goal has always been to have a wellness center — some place where people could go and have an umbrella of services that could offer them and their family a one-stop shop for health care needs,” she said. “Something that focused on well-being.”
It hasn’t taken long for the businesses to gel and begin sharing clients and families. Mom or dad might come in for an adjustment or a group fitness class, but they might also check out a karate class afterward or drop a child off at a lesson during their office visit.
There will be an open house in March to give the community a glimpse into all five businesses at once and see how Collyard’s dream has come together.
The goal of a wellness space proved elusive for many years. It even felt like it was slipping away in 2017 when Collyard suffered a personal health crisis and the death of a friend. She took a couple of steps back and started to think maybe it wouldn’t happen.
Never one to quit, she started thinking it might have to come together differently than she first imagined it. She started by looking for a like-minded businessperson who might have the same goals in mind.
That’s when Collyard thought of Wayne Cornelius, or Mr. C, whom she knew not only from a networking group but their daughters had been friends for some time. Their paths crossed more once: Cornelius was a patient of Collyard. Collyard’s daughter and her husband were students at Cornelius’ karate studio.
Cornelius agreed to meet with Collyard for lunch to talk over some ideas she had. Things clicked immediately, and when they left the restaurant that day, each reviewed their leases to find they were both coming to an end about the same time.
“I never had a clear picture of what this (wellness center) would be until I sat down with Mr. C,” she said. “He seemed to have the same type of mindset. I also know that anything Mr. C does, he does it to the best of his ability.”
That summer Collyard and the owners of Professional Karate Studios (Cornelius and Andrea Provo-Uyson) put in an offer to purchase the vacated District 728 office building. Their offer was accepted early in 2019, and they closed on building in the summer of 2019.
The new owners immediately started renovating the structure with the purpose of turning the brick and cubicle administrative building into a modern multi-tenant wellness center. In addition to moving their businesses to the new location, they would seek and house like-minded health oriented business leaders to join their endeavor.
They opened the Perpetual Health Alliance at the beginning of 2020. The fully remodeled two-level building now houses five small businesses and offers a wide variety of products and services, filling a void that downtown Elk River evidently needed, Collyard said.
Since opening, The Perpetual Health Alliance, aka The Pearl, has been flooded with information seekers curious about what is offered and how they can get scheduled.
Collyard, owner of Collyard Chiropractic and co-founder of The Pearl, has been caring for patients in the community for over 18 years. Her holistic approach to care does not only focus on the management of care and maintenance of well-being, but also on the balance of the physical, nutritional, and emotional components of health. In conjunction with a full range of chiropractic and acupuncture care, Collyard’s office offers massage therapy and functional medicine to offer a comprehensive approach to healing and wellness.
Cornelius, co-founder of The Pearl, opened the Professional Karate Studios (PKS) Elk River location in March 1995. This year marks 25 years of doing their best to positively impact as many people in the community as possible by teaching martial arts classes that are fun, challenging, and rewarding. To this date, they have trained over 2,000 members who are now carrying on their martial arts principles of integrity, perseverance, courtesy, and self control.
Cornelius said he always wanted to own his own building to run the studio out of. When Collyard approached him with her idea, he was eager to team up to achieve aligned goals.
“I think we’re pretty proud of what we have created,” Collyard said. “Every detail we had our hands on.”
It was tiring getting it ready to open, and even after it opened Cornelius found himself bringing a toolbox to work.
“We were here before our real jobs, after our real jobs, on the weekends,” Collyard said. “This is the product of a lot of self-pride and sweat equity.”
Neither considers the project done, and they don’t plan to stop growing anytime soon.
“We want to be a really good member of the community and the downtown,” Collyard aid. “We want to utilize the facility to its utmost capacity, making sure all five businesses are known throughout the community and supported by not only by our complementary business but our network that is Elk River.
“I feel like this is a brand-new season for us,” Collyard said. “For me this is my legacy. My kids are not going to be chiropractors. This is what I am going to leave behind once I stop doing what I do. I want that legacy to be ultimately positive.”
Cornelius seconded her sentiment. He said he does not foresee any of his kids taking up the karate torch and running with it.
“Elk River has been beyond great for me and my business,” Cornelius said. “This is a chance for me to have a very well established home for our students and place that will be around for years to come and foster growth and development.”
InSPIRE Studio Pilates and Barre
Kari Kraft, owner of InSPIRE Studio Pilates and Barre, was the first to join the Perpetual Health Alliance.
Kraft opened InSPIRE Studio 13 years ago when she decided to leave her corporate gym job to be more available for her family and start her own home-based personal training business. Her expertise, the benefits of Pilates, and her clients’ love of the experience she creates caused her business to explode and she soon outgrew her basement facility. Pilates is a mind-body workout with emphasis on correct posture and positioning, using breath to achieve maximum power and efficiency.
They use Pilates equipment to help clients create balance and strength from the inside out. Bringing Barre and TRX classes to the studio has added group exercise benefits and intensity while still using Pilates principles to enhance these workouts.
R2 Studio
R2 Studio is a new business in the lower level of The Pearl that houses spinning and row. Laura Kallock is a doctor of physical therapy and a board certified orthopedic. Her passion for health and fitness propelled her to begin a new adventure in R2. R2 Studio will have two separate studios, one designated for cycling and one designated for rowing. Studios will be dim to near-black during classes to simulate an appropriate environment to gain the best workout. Each studio will utilize dynamic music and lighting effects to help create a vibrant social community and an entertainment-driven, multi-layered fitness experience.
The Creative Therapy Center
Nicole Baker is a well-known mental health counselor in Elk River and the surrounding areas. She is bringing her highly successful practice, The Creative Therapy Center, to The Pearl to round out the center’s mind, body and soul concept. The Creative Therapy Center provides counseling services to infants, children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. Their staff offer a variety of non-traditional therapy techniques to assist each client in their personal journey toward resolution, healing and growth. At The Creative Therapy Center the client is given the opportunity to choose an alternative means to traditional talk therapies throughout their counseling sessions, allowing the client a non-threatening means to reach their personal goals.
