Elk River City Council limits approval to 1 year until further vetting can be done by city and its community event center commission
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council approved at its May 2 meeting a one-year agreement to allow the Minnesota Squatch, a junior hockey team, to play at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center – with some parameters.
City of Elk River staff were approached by Jon “Chic” Pojar a year ago about bringing an expansion junior hockey team to the event center. This junior hockey team, which would be part of the United State Premier Hockey League, is for players ages 16 to 20. The team would play in league comprised of mostly post-high school skaters from Minnesota.
The Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission reviewed an initial proposal on March 14 and the consensus was to continue discussions with Pojar. The Minnesota Squatch expansion franchise application had been approved by the United States Premier Hockey League.
The proposal council reviewed on May 2 included a request to retrofit existing spaces in the event center to create a locker room, coaches’ office and to replace a referee room for about $100,000. The team would have been expected to outfit the locker rooms.
However, council members said they couldn’t move forward with a decision like renovating the event center as the proposal hadn’t been “fully vetted” by the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission.
“I’m interested in this and I think it would be a benefit to us, but I’m really uncomfortable that the Furniture and Things commission did not get a chance to vet this and make a recommendation to this council,” Mayor John Dietz said. “It gives the wrong message to that commission.”
Pojar said the timing of the request was due to deadlines from the league. His next deadline was May 3, the day after the council meeting. Pojar said he had already asked for an extension deadline.
“Where I’m at is being able to launch and having a team ready for next season,” he said. “What I’m looking for tonight is just a motion to move forward with pursuing a contract. Without that, we’re kind of stuck and won’t be able to have a team this coming season.”
Council members also said they wanted to make sure the junior hockey team games wouldn’t interfere with the existing users of the event center. Staff said that would be a matter of scheduling, but that most of the practice and event times would be while the ice wasn’t being used.
Pojar said he was looking for a motion from the council for intent to work toward a final contract. Council approved a one-year contract for the Minnesota Squatch to use the “away team” locker room with the caveat that existing users would be prioritized for scheduling, and directed staff to look into a potential three-year contract, a proposal to renovate some of the space in the center and what that would cost, and how the city would pay for it (as the Multipurpose Facility fund doesn’t have enough to cover the costs) to be reviewed by the council before the season starts in October. If the three-year agreement isn’t approved at that point, the one-year agreement would still be in place.
