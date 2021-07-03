Elk RiverFest will be held Saturday, July 3, in downtown Elk River. From 2 to 9 p.m., festival-goers will be able to enjoy free family activities, ongoing performances, a large craft market, food options and an adult beverage sampling area, all capped off with a concert and fireworks.
A free shuttle service will run from 2 to 10 p.m. from Elk River High School to downtown Elk River and back.
The band Time Machine will rock Elk Riverfest with a show starting at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St.
Fireworks will launch at dusk. The launch location is between Salk Middle School and VandenBerge Middle School.
“There are plenty of viewing and parking options available to residents, we just ask that you safely determine a spot, obeying any construction access restrictions and/or private driveways/lots, when making your selection,” according to the city of Elk River’s website.
Elk RiverFest is hosted by the city of Elk River and made possible by sponsors.
