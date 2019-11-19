Another hearing set for Dec. 27 where residents, Livonia Township and DNR will be asked to give testimony to judge
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
The outrage of landowners who want to force Livonia Township to vacate a portion of 120th Street that runs along Lake Fremont was voiced by fellow homeowner and attorney Ryan Carlson at a hearing on Nov. 7 in Sherburne County 10th District Court.
The owners of 14 residences in the The Woods of Lake Fremont development say the road, which includes a developed and paved portion and an unimproved portion known as a minimum maintenance road, is damaging the rare and endangered natural surroundings of the road, including the shoreline. They and officials from the township packed the courtroom and the crowd spilled out into the hallway.
Judge Walter Kaminsky, who is presiding over the civil matter, made a few decisions that afternoon and wants to hear more from both sides.
It was noted during the Nov. 7 proceedings that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the authority to intervene, a point Carlson disputes. Kaminsky denied some motions, including one made Oct. 22 by Livonia Township to dismiss the matter.
Kaminsky directed both sides to provide witness and exhibit lists by Dec. 11. At end of the hearing, the parties agreed to another hearing date on Dec. 27 at 8 a.m.
Kaminsky has noted he does not need testimony from all of the homeowners, but he will allow a few homeowners to address why they believe the road is useless. Discovery will be dealt with proportionately (a judge can assess how much or how little to hear). Kaminsky will also hear testimony from the DNR.
Carlson and his wife, Tanya, are among the homeowners seeking the vacation. Carlson said Livonia Township filed papers saying it owned the property, that the township made an assignment because it is a street right-of-way and that a statute grants the right to own the land. Carlson said Livonia Township “is trying to steal our land.”
“We are begging the court. ... They don’t own the land. ... They should be sanctioned,” Carlson said.
Livonia Township was represented by attorney Bradley A. Kletscher from Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. Peter Farrell the Assistant Attorney General appeared on behalf of the Department of Natural Resources. All three of the attorneys presented their positions to an attentive audience.
Carlson made it clear the homeowners would like to have a portion of 120th Street closed.
In a statement by Carlson summarizing the complaint, the homeowners allege that:
• The roadway is not useful for “the purpose for which it was laid out [because] of the character and topography,” so that “constructing and/or maintaining a roadway on that location is not currently valuable for the purpose dedicated.”
• Vacating a portion of 120th Street will have no effect on the use of 269th and will not deprive owners or the public.
• The current use of 120th is irreparably damaging the “rare and endangered natural surroundings.”
• The minimum-maintenance part of the road could not be brought up to street standards
• Public interests will be best served by discontinuing use of the referenced portion of 120th Street and vacating the public easement.
• Title should be vested in the adjoining landowners.
Before the hearing, both the homeowners and Livonia Township submitted supporting documents and motions to the court.
When Judge Kaminsky asked if there had been any prior communication or agreement reached between the parties, both Carlson and Kletscher stated “no agreement reached.”
Kaminsky noted that he had reviewed the file and looked at the cases cited. He commented that he has also personally driven on 120th Street in the subject area and is familiar with it.
Attorney Farrell stated vehemently that the DNR opposes vacation based on the public’s interest in access to Lake Fremont. A hydrologist assessment has found that the lake would be negatively impacted if the road is vacated, Farrell stated.
Carlson said that he believed “the DNR’s intervention is untimely and not what the Legislature intended under Minnesota Statute 505.14.” He noted that he believed there were numerous cases that supported the homeowners’ position. He also stated that “it was not right for the DNR to delay hearings.”
Kaminsky then asked Carlson what he expect from the hearing, to which Carlson replied that he believed the DNR’s intervention was untimely. He disagrees with the DNR’s position that the problem is scheduling; that “we just wanted to present why the road was useless”; that the DNR has nothing to do with the usefulness of the road; they should only be allowed to appear because of public waters; and it is outside of their expertise.
Kletscher responded that under Minnesota Statutes the DNR has 60 days to intervene in a road vacation matter and that the field hydrologist’s study was “critical to the court’s assessment.”
Carlson rebutted with questioning how Livonia Township is involved.
He continued: “We are trying to overturn an easement and we believe that they are trying to steal our land, and that is why the township is not supposed to be here. ... The statute clearly does not allow it.”
When Kaminsky asked about the homeowners’ request to temporarily close 120th Street, Carlson alleged that the road is hard to patrol, that he believes it encourages dangerous activity and noise. Kaminsky noted there are walking trails from houses to the lake. Carlson stated that recently there was a “dangerous accident” on the road.
When Kletscher was asked to present Livonia Township’s position, he stated:
•Minnesota Statute 505.14 specifically provides for service on the board and Livonia Township, plus anyone who may be affected; the township also owns outlot A, (the Woods of Lake Fremont) and cited an unpublished opinion to support his opinion.
•That public officials should not stand by and permit limiting access to our lakes for a selfish purpose.
•Livonia Township has a duty to protect the public’s right to their road.
•The question for the court to ask is whether this road is useless.
•Even the petitioner establishes this [the usefulness] – the road is used for recreational purposes – fishing, hiking, a well as potential future use for trail development.
•It is impossible for the petitioners to show that the road is useless based on their own allegations.
Judge Kaminsky noted that he believed that it was common knowledge that 120th Street would be closed during the winter months and asked if attorney Kletscher was asking to keep it open during the winter; he replied he was not.
Kaminsky, responding to Carlson’s further comments, said “Your outrage is noted,” and delivered his rulings on the motions.
The next hearing will come two days after Christmas.
