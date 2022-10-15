John Anderson one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

John R. Anderson
Address: 24190 113th St. NW, Zimmerman
Family: Married to my wife Margaret (Peg) for 34 years and we have seven children: Karli, Rachel, Aaron, Eddie, Daniel, Mara, Clara
Education: BAS in Applied Science, University of Minnesota, Duluth, 1984; BA in Accounting, Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, IA 1994; MABS from Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas 2007
Age: 60
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking.
After working for almost 37 years at Emerson, I have had the opportunity to live in three countries and three states. I understand diverse learning environments since I have managed multicultural teams and trained staff around the world. The portfolio of skills I have include management, procurement, engineering, sales, marketing, public speaking, presentations, chair of associations, ANSI standard development, and most important of all, raising of our seven children. In a position like this, a variety of skillsets can be helpful. I have experience with broad based teams executing action items.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
a. Transparency. Ensure parents, taxpayers, and employees are heard as many have voiced that they feel like there is no avenue to voice comments/concerns to the administration or the current school board. Bring back recorded/archived public comments.
b. Curriculum. Involve parents in curriculum selection so they understand what is being taught in the classroom. Minnesota state statue mandates this and parents didn’t have the ability to provide input for the 2022-23 curriculum because of the short window for review.
c. Safety and security. Parents need to know that their children are safe from violence, harassment, and bullying.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
Besides my faith in God which drives all His accomplishments through me, my family has been the most important achievement during my lifetime. My wife and four married children, three which are ZHS graduates, are successful and making a positive impact in the world. Three of them also serve or have served in the Minnesota National Guard and my oldest daughter is a children’s pastor. A legacy is more important than riches. Looking forward with our three young adopted children to make a positive impact in our world too!
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
With many years in the corporate world traveling and living in two other world areas, Peg and I chose to settle down in Zimmerman and raise our family back in 2005. As I saw the turmoil around the country relating to schools, you realize that academics may no longer be the primary focus, especially after seeing test scores drop. I do not believe ISD 728 is like many of these other ISDs, but we need to maintain a constant vigilance to ensure that we keep focused on the basics and not a progressive social agenda.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
By Minnesota state statute the board approves the curriculum but the statute states that parents/taxpayers/constituents should be involved in selection with ideally up to two thirds with the remainder consisting of staff in what is called the District Advisory Committee. A board member could be involved since they are a constituent, but the curriculum is selected on what meets the goals of the district and community by this advisory committee. A board level position is considered a higher-level oversight and I do not believe there should be micromanagement of the process.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
In the last three years there was chaos. When Governor Walz shutdown schools, small businesses, and churches, and decreed mandates, a state of fear was permeating society. Many ISDs stayed closed and continue the mandates well after they ended. The ISD 728 school board allowed children to come back to in person learning without the face coverings as soon as possible which was well done! The cost of Covid mitigation was high for children, causing some to fall behind academically. This was a positive thing.
When elected officials shut down public comment recordings and acted like they really don’t care about what their constituents think, this was a turning point for me. Our first amendment states: “...or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The school board is a representative elected “government” and they took away part of the process to redress grievances without the consent of their constituents. To fix this we need to vote change on November 8th, 2022.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
One way to evaluate a strategic plan is to look at the metrics. Was the plan worked and are there measurable results? If we look at the strategic plan, there is little ability to measure as it is highly subjective.
Many years ago, there was a report put together called Nation at Risk. Paul Copperman was quoted as saying, “For the first time in the history of our country, the educational skills of one generation will not surpass, will not equal, will not even approach, those of their parents.”
That was almost 40 years ago. The plan has not worked as I believe it is not focused on the basics. When a student graduates, they should be ready for the workforce as college is not always necessary for a great outcome. Our vocational institutions can provide higher paying educational opportunities in the trades than most college experiences.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
I would like to see a plan that seeks to have best in class academics and diverse learning opportunities for our students. To be best in class, we need to instill values of American exceptionalism and civic responsibility as good stewards of our republic. The ability to learn, adapt, and to give back to society to help those that are less fortunate is all part of citizenship in America. A comprehensive understanding of American history including our failures and how we overcame them as a country is essential to sustaining our form of government and preventing tyranny.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I would like to have more town hall meetings from a school board point of view. Gather parents/taxpayers/constituents together to collect input on ISD 728. Also, employees need to have an avenue to ensure that school board members address their concerns. Collectively, all these voices are important in leading a school district. The school board can take input from the administration, but the school board is the final say and the buck stops there.
If a view came up that was contrary to a board recommendation, it would depend on what it is. You must stand firm on the essentials and give charity in the unessentials, paraphrasing Augustine of Hippo. Ultimately, we are spending constituents hard earned money and it’s not ours to spend without careful consideration and alignment with the community.
We are stewards of taxpayers’ funds and must be accountable to our constituents.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
We have PSEO which my children have used and is a great program. I would like to see more emphasis on trades where a student could graduate becoming an electrician, auto mechanic, plumber, HVAC technician, welder, CNC machinist, etc.... right out of high school. This could be expanded to the dental and medical field. In today’s economy, a student could graduate and start a job that makes more than most college graduates all debt free! Furthermore, finance classes should be taught to prepare a student to work a cash register, finance an auto loan, balance a checkbook, and learn fiscal responsibility.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
I visited http://www.728deepdive.com and listened to a racist teacher go off on a rant about white privilege and police brutality. How sad if a student had parents in law enforcement. I would never want my children exposed to that type of instruction as that is indoctrination and there is no excuse for it. Schools should be safe from accusation and progressive social agendas that pit one group against each other based upon immutable characteristics. In my company a person would have been fired for this behavior. That concerns me.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
After working for a large international company and being a plant manager with shipments of $60+ million, it has prepared me for dealing with large budgets and numbers plus my BA in Accounting. In any organization there is waste. A budget process should be based on a healthy exchange of ideas and goals and challenging status quo. If a goal is not expandable its expendable. Many times, we get an ask for money because that is the way we always have done it. The budget should be focused on academics that works with our strategic plan and mission of ISD728.
