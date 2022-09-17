Joel Korte writes about his brother’s death

Submitted photo

Pat and Linda Korte and their son, Joel, near the site where Chase Korte was killed by a drunk driver on Interstate 40 near Needles, California. It’s in the middle of desert not all that far from Joshua Tree, which is a special place because the family hiked in that area with Chase before his death.

(Editor’s note: The following was written by Joel Korte on the night that his brother Chase Korte would have turned 40 years old had it not been for a drunk driver that killed him. To hear Pat Korte read this letter, please go to the story on Korte family raising fund for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. The story is headlined: "We miss you, Chase.')

It’s another one of those weird nights. Just sitting up and thinking about a lot of stuff. I’m thinking about my brother (of course) tonight, but mostly I find myself thinking about my parents ... especially now that I have 3 boys of my own.

Tags

Load comments