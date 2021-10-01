by Jim Boyle
Editor
There were a series of unusual duck sightings here in Elk River the week of Oct. 20, and people who spotted the plush, bright yellow stuffed animal were not losing their minds.
What they were seeing was a fundraiser led by Jeep owners criss-crossing America to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research Hospital. The central figure in the fundraiser is named Mr. Vanderquack. Once completed, the relay will have wound its way through all 50 states one Jeep after another.
Dan Wisniewski, of Elk River, carried out one of the legs of the journey.
He like others learned about the effort on Facebook. He did some investigating to see if it was legitimate, and then went all in.
“I jumped at the idea of being part of several thousand Jeeps handing a duck via relay to each other in an effort to help a great cause and bring smiles to people,” Wisniewski said. “My wife (Barb) loves stuffed animals, so she was all on board with the idea, too.”
Wisniewski has been the owner of a black Star Wars-themed Jeep Gladiator with red lights since 2019. He calls it Vader. He says he has come to enjoy Jeep life and Ducking — the practice of spreading joy and expressing appreciation for another person’s Jeep by leaving a little rubber duck on their vehicle.
“It is fairly common for groups of Jeepers to get together and do events to raise money for those in need,” Wisniewski said.
More than 4,000 people agreed to take part in Mr. Vanderquack’s Mov’n for St. Jude Jeep Convoy Through All 50 States. Wisniewski, and his Jeep picked up the duck at Zylstra Harley-Davidson in Elk River.
“We had a great time hosting Mr. Vanderquack in Elk River last night,” Wisniewski said on Sept. 22. “We picked him up from Chelsea Golden last night at Zylstra’s. He had a large group of his stuffed friends waiting to greet him and enjoy a sleepover.”
They got up early and ventured over to Panera Bread in Elk River for breakfast. Afterward they stopped at a couple of the landmarks in downtown Elk River, including the mural along the side of The Occasional Fling, a boutique at 717 Main St. and the bronze elk outside of Elk Dental Center at 822 Main St.
Then they traveled through Big Lake, Becker and up into St. Cloud, dropping him off with Joyce Clark in St. Cloud.
The duck started in Kansas City and has gone through Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin before reaching Minnesota.
Mr. Vanderquack’s journey can be followed on Facebook. More than $21,000 had been raised by the time he was in Minnesota. The initial goal was to raise more than $25,000 for the children’s research hospital, but it appears that will be shattered.
The journey began Sept. 3. to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research. After a discussion with her husband, Lisa Unverzagt took to Facebook to share the idea with her friends.
In just one post, the Mr. Vanderquack’s Mov’n for St. Jude event came to life.
Mr. Vanderquack, a stuffed duck that measures 20 inches in height, has set off a frenzy of fundraising and excitement across each state around the country. The road warrior has been mounted with a trackable GPS device and can be followed at www.mrvanderquack.com.
The journey is expected to be at least two months long. Mr. Vanderquack will return to his starting point in St. Louis to be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to St. Jude.
Unverzagt asks people to:
• Share the mission on social media (#MrVanderQuack and #MoveforStJude).
• Volunteer to be a part of the convoy in your state.
• Help raise awareness to local news media outlets.
• Support the effort by raising corporate and individual funds via http://events.stjude.org/MRVanderquack.
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.