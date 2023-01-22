Jan. 30 will be Lori Ziemer Day in the city of Elk River after the Elk River City Council issued a proclamation declaring such at a council meeting on Jan. 17.
Ziemer retired in December after 28 years with the city.
“I’m very sad to see Lori leave but also very happy for her because she’s meant so much to this community for 28 years,” City Administrator Cal Portner said. “She’s such a steady rock in our department and our city.”
As finance director, Ziemer was responsible for accounting function, information technology, liquor store operations and building maintenance. Under her leadership, the city received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 32 consecutive years, recognized multiple times for its budget presentation by GFOA, and received an AA+ bond rating resulting in saved city bond interest, according to council documents.
“We’ve won numerous budget awards. … Lori, as a long-term employee, has had her hand in almost every single one of those,” Portner said.
Mayor John Dietz presented Ziemer with a plaque at the meeting and thanked her for her service.
“She told the council what had to be said, not always what we wanted to hear,” Dietz said.
According to council documents: “Lori is a stickler for details, ever vigilant and protective of public funds, and only interprets rules in black and white. Yet she was also patient with her colleagues, taking the time to educate them on public finance and assist them in finding solutions.”
Portner said Ziemer would be missed at the city, especially during budget and audit time.
“She’s going to miss budget time, I know it,” Council member Jennifer Wagner joked.
