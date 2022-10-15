Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka
Address: Otsego
Family: Nick (husband), Alex (12th Grade), Makenzie (7th Grade), Donovan (4th Grade)
Education: High School, Some College
Age: 44 years old
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking?
I have led various teams within ISD 728 and am a former School Board member. I am engaged with our communities and passionate about our district! I am curious which means I ask a lot of questions and I am data driven. My day job is all about process improvement and eliminating waste to gain efficiencies – these skills have taught me to think strategically but also tactically, to develop thoughtful questions, and use critical thinking skills to come to a decision.
Our Core Values mean everything to me and are critical how the district operates and makes decisions. Thanks for the opportunity!
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Health and safety of all staff and students
•Sustainable programming for all learners
•Achieving goals set in Strategic Plan
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
My biggest accomplishments are my kids. We have three amazing kids that are well-adjusted, unique in their own ways, and are dream chasers. Because of their passions we have been involved in activities and organizations that support the youth in our community. Being engaged within the community shines a light that the Core Values aren’t just for the buildings and people within ISD 728 but are strong values for everyone.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
I am not running because of anything specific. The School Board works as a team and individuals should not have a specific agenda. I believe I bring a new energy to the Board and can contribute positively to the growth and forward movement of ISD 728!
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
Standards (curriculum) are set by the state. The district’s Curriculum Team is made up of experts that lay out what is set by the state which includes materials that fit within the budget. The Board reviews, ask questions, and approves what the Curriculum Team presents. The Board, collectively not trained as teachers or administrators, should not be involved in curriculum development.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
I applaud the School Board for being the face of tough decisions during the pandemic. Education systems do not change at the speed of light and all schools needed to pivot multiple times to do what was best for staff and students while following state and federal guidelines. Rather than celebrating the acceleration of education delivery choices and keeping the possibility of our kids learning despite the world being in chaos, they were at times threatened and verbally abused. The Board did the best they could at keeping our students and staff safe while continuing to educate.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
This has been the district’s roadmap for decision making. It guides who we are, what we do, and how we do it. Because it was made up or a cross-section of all areas of our communities – it has been invaluable.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
I am interested in more sustainable programming and opportunities for learners at all levels. I would also like to see goals around mental health and supporting the whole child.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
This is challenging but the job is to make the best decision for the greater good. Every decision has an opportunity cost and needs to be weighed with sustainability, good for one vs. good for many, feedback from community members, feedback from staff and data.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I would love for mental health support to be easier for people to access and mental health awareness to be even more prevalent. I would also love a more robust Special Education program with adequate funding and staffing.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
No.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
Having been on the School Board, I do have an understanding of the budget. It is an understatement to say it is very complicated. This is where asking questions is critical! If I don’t understand something, I will ask. It is comforting to know we have a top-notch Finance team that can answer any question.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.